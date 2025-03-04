Capri Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 35,503 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the typical volume of 23,991 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Capri has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $47.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Capri by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

