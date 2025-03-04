First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 295,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance
FTGC stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $25.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.