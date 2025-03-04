First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 295,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

FTGC stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $25.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93.

Get First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund alerts:

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 301.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.