BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD) is Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its stake in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Free Report) by 118.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares during the period. BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp owned approximately 23.78% of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF worth $51,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management increased its stake in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 39,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period.
BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of XEMD stock opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27.
BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF
The BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. XEMD was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.