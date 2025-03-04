BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD) is Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its stake in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Free Report) by 118.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares during the period. BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp owned approximately 23.78% of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF worth $51,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management increased its stake in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 39,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period.

Get BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF alerts:

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of XEMD stock opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. XEMD was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.