Synergy Investment Management LLC Takes $566,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.23. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.