13,220 Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Acquired by Synergy Investment Management LLC

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

EMB opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.26.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.3856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.