Patten Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,505,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,461,000 after buying an additional 171,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,551,000 after buying an additional 64,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $382.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 750.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.92.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.