Synergy Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,432 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $75.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

