Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

GE opened at $201.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.42. The company has a market cap of $216.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 52-week low of $125.26 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

