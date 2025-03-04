The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 231.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 570,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $197,569,000 after acquiring an additional 119,681 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI opened at $311.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.34. The firm has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.31.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

