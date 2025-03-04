Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,202,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 472,885 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 78,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 58.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 45,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $178,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,905. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,386.24. This trade represents a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

