Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 161 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $157.72 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.71 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average of $167.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

