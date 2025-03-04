Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Optas LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 125,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $468.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.67.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $451.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $465.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

