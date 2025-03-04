Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Short Interest Update

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,090,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the January 31st total of 38,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. 4,000,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,667,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.63. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. The firm had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hanesbrands

In other news, Director Robert F. Moran acquired 74,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,401.73. This represents a 52.89 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,034,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,884,000 after acquiring an additional 421,915 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,951,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89,367 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $62,199,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,909,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,245,000 after purchasing an additional 171,918 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.