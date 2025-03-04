Inchcape (LON:INCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 71.30 ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Inchcape had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.45%.

Inchcape Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INCH traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 678.50 ($8.62). 3,655,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 705.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 757.34. The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Inchcape has a 1-year low of GBX 597.50 ($7.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 874 ($11.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.10.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Inchcape to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Inchcape

(Get Free Report)

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.