Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $16.59 Million Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,188 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Dynavax Technologies worth $16,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 219,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a current ratio of 13.23. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

