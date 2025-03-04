Versor Investments LP Invests $334,000 in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Hub Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

