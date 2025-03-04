Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNG. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 7,872.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Price Performance

BATS KNG opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $52.48.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

