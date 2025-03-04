WMG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,579 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.6% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVEM opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

