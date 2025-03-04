Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $4.68 Million Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 3.08% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 43,662 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $160.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $29.57.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

