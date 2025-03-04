Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $16.15 Million Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,168 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Denali Therapeutics worth $16,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3,234.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,831,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,749,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,727,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,491,000 after purchasing an additional 903,683 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 128,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 29,266 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $591,758.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,778.62. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 12,255 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $247,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,887.60. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,940 shares of company stock worth $973,442. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Get Our Latest Report on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.