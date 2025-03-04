Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 61,805 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 290,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,001,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

