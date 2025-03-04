Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,028 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,028 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of WSFS Financial worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $397,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,456. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

