Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,102 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October makes up 0.8% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 1.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POCT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 17.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 59.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

POCT opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.83 million, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

