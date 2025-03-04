9,100 Shares in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harrow by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Harrow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow Price Performance

Shares of Harrow stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. Harrow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $912.81 million, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Harrow in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Harrow

Harrow Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.