PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 174.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PTC worth $22,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 64,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,858,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 46,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,221.91. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $203.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.95.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

