QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,391 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $745,169,000 after acquiring an additional 231,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $103.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.49 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

