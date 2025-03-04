Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.50. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPRE. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $350.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 69,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 16.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 159,147 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

