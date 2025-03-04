Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TTAM. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Titan America in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Titan America in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Titan America in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Titan America Stock Down 0.9 %

About Titan America

Shares of TTAM opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Titan America has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

