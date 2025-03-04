Robert (Matt) Barrie Acquires 115,151 Shares of Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Stock

Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 115,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,999.92 ($11,801.19).

Robert (Matt) Barrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 60,606 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,999.99 ($6,211.17).

On Monday, December 23rd, Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 61,875 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,900.00 ($6,149.07).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 60,606 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$9,999.99 ($6,211.17).

On Tuesday, December 10th, Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 125,000 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($12,422.36).

Freelancer Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $74.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Freelancer Company Profile

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Its marketplace allows employers to hire freelancers in the field of software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

