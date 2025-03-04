Patten Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,811 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Scratch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,073,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 71,459 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

