Achal Agarwal Purchases 10,000 Shares of Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) Stock

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC – Get Free Report) insider Achal Agarwal acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.10 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,000.00 ($62,732.92).

Amcor Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous Interim dividend of $0.19. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.32%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment offers flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

