Synergy Investment Management LLC Invests $2.30 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

