UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $57,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $467.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $515.81 and its 200-day moving average is $556.09.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

