iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Raised by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

