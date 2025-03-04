Jag Capital Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Fiserv
In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fiserv Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of FI stock opened at $237.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.30 and a 200-day moving average of $201.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $133.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
