Jag Capital Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $237.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.30 and a 200-day moving average of $201.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $133.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

