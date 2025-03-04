Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 28,435 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,435 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Target were worth $12,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $120.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $119.92 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 47.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Daiwa America cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.93.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

