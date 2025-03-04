Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,438 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 762.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,543 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 619,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,062,000 after purchasing an additional 98,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 186,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock opened at $131.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.52. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.