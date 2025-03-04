Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 8,073 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUN. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $78,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 853.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Huntsman Stock Down 5.3 %

HUN opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.91%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.