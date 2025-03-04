Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,084 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,561 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 736,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,973,000 after buying an additional 56,843 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.74%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

