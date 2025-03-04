Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Bancorp worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 78,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Capital Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

CBNK stock opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $499.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 14,500 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $468,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,000. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

(Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.