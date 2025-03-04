Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $799,000 Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 114.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 3,029.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Option Care Health by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2,621.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $34.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

