Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $766,000 Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

UNFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Stock Performance

NYSE:UNFI opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.62. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

