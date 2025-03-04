Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,102 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NHC. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 13.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $93.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.15.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Shelly sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $74,564.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Health Corp National sold 28,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $3,200,595.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,056,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,147,805.36. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

