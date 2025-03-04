Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,169 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Marathon Capitl raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.47.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE BE opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 3.06.

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,756.80. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

