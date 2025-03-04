Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $343,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BWA opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

