iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Ariston Services Group’s 4th Largest Position

Ariston Services Group increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 6.9% of Ariston Services Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

