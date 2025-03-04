Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Jack Henry & Associates has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $178.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $189.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.