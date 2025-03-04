James J. Kim Buys 1,600 Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) CEO James J. Kim bought 1,600 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $27,776.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,690.08. This represents a 2.73 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Community West Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CWBC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 38,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,623. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $359.97 million, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Community West Bancshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWBC. StockNews.com raised shares of Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Community West Bancshares from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Community West Bancshares from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CWBC

About Community West Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.