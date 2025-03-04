Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the January 31st total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biomerica stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,306 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 3.59% of Biomerica worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMRA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 255,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,124. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. Biomerica has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.98.

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 100.52% and a negative return on equity of 90.19%.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

