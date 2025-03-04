Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Update

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Genus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENSF remained flat at $22.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. Genus has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $24.08.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

