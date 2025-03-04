Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Update

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.
Genus Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GENSF remained flat at $22.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. Genus has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $24.08.
Genus Company Profile
